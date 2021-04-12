PUBG: New State game crosses more than 10 million pre-registrations on Google Play

PUBG: New State is set in the future, 2051 to be precise and will offer users a host of modern weapons and vehicles (Image: Krafton)

PUBG’s latest offering, ‘PUBG: New State’ has now crossed the 10 million pre-registrations mark on Google Play store after getting announced, as revealed by the PUBG’S’s official Twitter account.

The new PUBG mobile game is believed to be a successor to PUBG Mobile, which is one of the most popular battle royale games of all time. The new game was announced in February this year and has been available for pre-registrations on Google Play ever since with iOS pre-order service to start soon.

It is important to note that the game has not been made available in India and users will find no option to pre-register on any platform. PUBG Mobile was banned in India last year due to it being linked with the Chinese company Tencent. The company is said to be working on re-releasing PUBG Mobile in India.

We’re happy to report that we’ve hit over 10 MILLION #PUBGNEWSTATE pre-registrations on #GooglePlay. We’re humbled by the community’s overwhelming response and can’t wait to share our new battlegrounds experience with you later in 2021. pic.twitter.com/WN3ptw3ylq — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

PUBG Mobile has built an enormous user base in just three years after being globally available. The developers of PUBG: New State shared a first look of the game in February.

PUBG: New State is set in the future, 2051 to be precise, and will offer users a host of modern weapons and vehicles. Users will be able to partake in battle royals and experience it in a new future setting. The trailer which was released in February gave some insight into some of the game mechanics and environments that will be a part of the new game.

The company has not revealed an exact launch date for PUBG: New State yet, though the developers state it will be released sometime this year. It will be launching alpha tests for PUBG: New State in the second quarter of 2021 for select regions.