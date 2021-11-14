PUBG: New State crosses 1 crore installs on Play Store, days after launch

November 14, 2021 6:49:12 pm
PUBG: New State is Krafton’s latest battle royale game that launched earlier this week in a number of countries including India. The game has now crossed over 1 crore installs over the weekend, in just three days since its launch.
PUBG: New State had previously amassed 1 million installs right on its launch day. Now, that number has grown by a hundred times
The high number of installs come even though the game had a troublesome launch for a lot of people, with a number of early players on launch day reporting non-functional servers, slow loading times and even hard-bricked devices. You can read more about PUBG: New State’s launch day issues here.
PUBG New State: What’s new?
PUBG: New State brings a futuristic take on the classic battle royale experience made popular by its predecessor, PUBG Mobile. Set in 2051, New State comes with a new map, new weapons, new strategies and bigger urban structures like malls and multi-storey buildings.
The game also brings new equipment like remote control drones, ballistic shields, neon sights, and a “combat balancing ability” that will add a fresh dynamic to your gameplay. There are many smaller additions like a bullet-meter HUD (heads up display) that shows you how many bullets are left in your clip both in numbers and graphically.
PUBG: New State will introduce futuristic sports cars, motorcycles, dune buggies, speedboats, and hang gliders for transportation. Vehicles now also have a storage ability and users can store elements like ammo and supplies in the trunks of their cars, allowing them to carry more supplies than their backpacks allow if they have a vehicle.
PUBG: New State is currently available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-