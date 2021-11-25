PUBG New State, Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to avoid getting banned

Battle royale games like BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) and PUBG: New State are very popular in the mobile gaming world today and played by millions of players across countries. However, the large number of players has also led to many hackers and cheaters spoiling the game for other players.

On Platforms like Twitter, one can often find a large number of users complaining about hackers in-game who make use of unfair means to win easily. Many of these tweets also have accompanying recordings as evidence of hacking players.

To avoid conflicts like this, both BGMI and PUBG New State have now banned a number of accounts across the two games and are implementing a series of rules to keep the game as clean and free of cheaters as possible.

Today, the game takes its anti-cheating measures very seriously, and not following some key pointers could land you a ban preventing you from enjoying the game with your friends. Here are the pointers you need to take care of in BGMI and PUBG New State to avoid a ban.

1. Avoid partnering with enemies

As bizarre as it sounds, partnering with enemies is a real thing. Solo players will, however, team up with other solo enemies in-game to gain an unfair advantage over other players who are all playing alone. Two players who are playing together in a match where everyone is supposed to compete alone is one instance where other players can immediately report you leading to a ban.

To not get in trouble, avoid partnering with enemies in solo, duo, or even squad games to push your rank. This will only increase the chances of other reporting you and you getting banned, putting all that progress to waste.

2. Say no to any third-party tools

Third-party tools for improving your aiming, helping you see through walls, etc are easy ways to win a match in Battlegrounds Mobile India or PUBG: New State. However, they are also the easiest way to earn a ban.

New algorithm implementations by battle royale games are good at detecting when someone is relying on unfair tools to succeed and such practices will get you a permanent ban in no time. Avoid any third-party tools with the games and instead, put your time and effort into improving your skills as the professionals do.

3. Buy in-game currency only from legitimate sources

The in-game currency is an important aspect in games like PUBG New State and BGMI. While it may have negligible to no impact on gameplay, in-game currency allows players to spice up their look, get new vehicle skins as well as new dance moves. However, one should refrain from buying currency like UC from any third-party websites or unauthorised sources.

Buy in-game currency only from where it is supposed to be bought. If the game catches on to you gathering UC from illegitimate sources, you might see a permanent ban and lose all your money (and effort) anyway.

4. Stay clear of inappropriate language

While yelling out the nastiest reactions every time you land (or don’t land) that perfect headshot may be a very natural, involuntary reaction for some gamers, people they are playing with or against may not share the same idea. Even though the use of vulgar language isn’t cheating, it can still be an element that comes in the way of someone enjoying a game, especially young kids.

Stay clear of such language or else people may report you for the same, something that may get you banned eventually. If you still find it hard to control yourself, it may be a better idea to stay on mute and coordinate with your teammates via the in-game text and emotes.

5. Don’t exploit game bugs if you discover any

Games that have frequent updates may also have frequent bugs. These may be harmless bugs like a random vehicle spawning in the sky or something more serious, like a wall that you can see through. While the presence of such bugs is not your fault, exploiting them may be considered cheating by the game, increasing your shot at landing a ban.

Avoid exploiting any such bugs. Instead, take a screenshot or a recording and take it to Twitter to report the issue. The more people report a bug, the likelier it is to get fixed fast. Moreover, if you get used to using a bug to your advantage and get habitual to it, you may find yourself in a fix eventually when the bug is inevitably fixed.