PUBG: New State announces January patch, Battlegrounds now free on PC and consoles

Krafton has announced a major January patch for PUBG: New State. The update is set to roll out next week and brings a new 64-player mode, new firearms, and overall improvements to the game. Also, PUBG: Battlegrounds, the original PC and console game is now free-to-play.

BR: Extreme (64)

The BR: Extreme (64) is a new game mode set in the 8×8 Troi map, and pits 64 survivors against each other with a time limit of 20 minutes. The battleground here will be restricted to a small area, which is chosen at random and will change every match. All players will start off with a P1911 handgun, a smoke grenade, fully charged boost meters, and 300 Drone Credits to purchase any items or ammunition.

Additionally, Troi will be littered with increased vehicles and items, allowing for faster gameplay. Players will also be dropped from a lower altitude so they can get to play quickly, while Delivery drone arrival and teammate redeployment time get reduced.

New Weapon and Customisation

PUBG: New State’s 0.9.23 update introduces the P90 via Care Packages on the battlegrounds. The SMG, by default, comes with a standard scope and suppressor attached and does not allow for further modifications. The weapon relies on the 5.7mm ammo, which will soon be added to the Drone Store (shop within the map).

The DP-28 now features a muzzle slot access, letting players attach a compensator or a flash hider to the front while sacrificing gun damage. The Beryl M762 rifle can now be fitted with a lightweight stock, which reduces bullet spread. However, the customisation will also reduce the weapon stability.

PUBG: New State will see improvements in movement. The Parkour Roll mechanic lets you perform a roll to break your fall, significantly reducing any damage when jumping off heights. There is also a Sudden Dash mechanic, where the player in a prone position can instantly break into a sprint. Other changes include time balances for game modes and the introduction of Season 1, where all the Preseason ranks will be reset and rewards for attaining higher ranks will be upgraded.

PUBG: Battlegrounds is now free-to-play

PUBG: Battlegrounds, the 2017-released original PC and console game has gone free-to-play, as of today. While new players start with a Basic account that offers access to most features, the title also has a premium option called Battlegrounds Plus – similar to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s Prime account.

At a price of $12.99 (about Rs 962), players gain 1,300 bonus G-Coin (in-game currency), an XP boost, access to ranked mode, a custom match functionality, a Career medal tab for keeping track of your kills and other statistics, and the Captain’s Camo set which includes a hat, mask, and gloves.

Players who already owned the game before the F2P (free-to-play) transition receive a Special Commemorative Pack, which includes an automatic account upgrade to Plus, Battle-Hardened skin and nameplate, and a ‘Shackle and Shanks’ legacy pan.

In addition to the F2P transition, update 15.2 is now live in PUBG: Battlegrounds, introducing tactical gear such as drones and EMT (emergency medical technician) gear, allowing players to heal teammates. Other changes include better optimisation, a revamped tutorial for new players, and ping markers that allow for location marking.