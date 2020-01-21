PUBG Mobile’s Lunar New Year event kicks off: Here’s what it brings

Tencent Games will kick-off PUBG Mobile’s Lunar New Year event, Spring Party today. During the Spring Party, it will bring a number of new themed items along with the chance for players to get exclusive rewards. The event will start today and will go on until February 6.

During Spring Party, players will be able to find Latern Material Packs on the ground during matches, which when crafted will provide players with permanent cosmetic items and other rewards.

However, getting rewards will not be that easy as players will have to play a number of matches and trade materials with friends to complete tasks as fast as possible. When players craft lanterns they will be rewarded prizes like Gold and other limited items.

Other than this, there is not much players can get for free during the event, as all of the other cosmetic items seem to be paid.

Here are a few tips and tricks from some of the best PUBG Mobile players

In related news, PUBG Mobile will soon be launching its 0.17.0 update, which recently got leaked online. The update will bring a number of new elements to the game like Death Cam, Extreme Cold mode and more. Death Cam feature will allow players to view how their enemy killed them. Under the Extreme Cold Mode, players will have to survive in extremely cold weather by keeping themselves warm and keeping themselves fed.

The update will also bring a colour blind mode, which will make the game playable for players with colour blindness. Lastly, the update will add a new mode inside of the Erangel map, which will allow them to choose a special class to gain certain abilities and skills.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd