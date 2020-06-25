PUBG Mobile’s exclusive map is called Livik: All you need to know

The company has not announced when it will be bringing the Livik map to the stable version of the game. (Image: PUBG Mobile) The company has not announced when it will be bringing the Livik map to the stable version of the game. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

Tencent Games last month launched the newly redesigned Mad Miramar Map for its PUBG Mobile game. The company has now introduced a new Mobile exclusive map, called Livik. The new map has been teased for a while now. It was called the ‘Secret Map’ when it was made live in the beta version. After this reports started surfacing stating that the new map will be called ‘Fourex’.

The company announced the name of the map via the official Twitter handle for PUBG Mobile. Livik is an exclusive map that has been designed specifically for the mobile version of the game and will not be appearing on the console version or the PC version of the game.

Introducing… Livik! Our newest PUBG MOBILE exclusive map! 🏞️ We can’t wait for you to experience Livik in it’s full glory! Try it in Beta now! 👉 https://t.co/Lvgc5qlZAp pic.twitter.com/U99zb3ypCY — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 25, 2020

The company has not announced when it will be bringing the Livik map to the stable version of the game. However, it has confirmed that the map will roll out alongside the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update. Various reports state that the company will be rolling out the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update in the second week of July.

Livik is the smallest map in the game, even smaller than Sanhok. It has a size of 2×2 kms, which is comparatively smaller to Sanhok’s 4×4 kms size.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020: Schedule, how to watch, teams participating and more

This is an all inclusive map and consists of four terrains. On the top-right area are snowy hills, desert on the bottom-left. Rest of the land is filled with lush grasslands and trees. Lastly, the fourth element is the water that surrounds the island.

The map will include a number of interesting new features like waterfalls, healing ponds and monster trucks, all of which have previously not been seen inside of the game.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd