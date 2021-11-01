PUBG Mobile x League of Legends event tipped: Here’s what we know so far

PUBG Mobile is set to host a new crossover event, that will most likely be set on the new League of Legends-based Netflix series Arcane. The company posted a teaser image on the official PUBG Mobile Twitter handle. The teaser image hints at a PUBG Mobile x League of Legends crossover event.

While the image does not give away many details about the event, it does reveal the words “PUBG Mobile x ‘?’” which hints at the crossover.

The image showcases silhouettes of four characters that will most likely enter PUBG Mobile game as part of the crossover. These characters are speculated to be Caitlyn, Vi, Jinx, and Jayce. It is important to note that the company has not confirmed the crossover event as of yet.

Our world will be invaded, but by who or what? 🤔 #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/mtiYEsuCRg — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 31, 2021

The new series, Arcane is set to release on Netflix on November 6, so it is likely that the crossover event will begin sometime around then. Arcane will be based on League of Legends which is a multiplayer online battle arena video game developed by Riot Games.

The details of this crossover event have not been announced and the developers of both the PUBG Mobile and League of Legends have not confirmed anything at this point.

In other news, Krafton is also set to launch its latest PUBG: New State online multiplayer battle royale game. The release date is set for November 11. The game will be launched on Android and iOS in more than 200 countries — including India. PUBG: New State was first announced in February and is said to have received more than 50 million pre-registrations on Android and iOS.