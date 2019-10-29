PUBG Mobile will now enforce real-time bans on cheating players

Tencent Games claims to have enforced a zero-tolerance policy towards in-game cheating since the launch of its popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile back in 2018. The company claims that this is to ensure a fair and healthy gaming environment.

The company has now announced that it will now look improve its existing cheating detection efforts with further insight. It also revealed that it is currently working on developing new anti-cheating initiatives, which include an upgraded anti-cheat system with advanced real-time detection technology.

PUBG Mobile has also provided us with an insight into how these constant anti-cheating measure work. Firstly, the game’s in-built detection software scans for suspect software and modified game data. This data is compared to a massive and ever-expanding library to cross-reference when detecting suspicious software.

This was the only step being used to catch cheating players. However, now if the detection software fails to catch a cheating player, the developers are working to evolve detection technologies. After this update is rolled out, the game would then use observation techniques to identify players using unfair means.

The security team also utilises game observation to fairly monitor players who have been reported through the game’s system. This according to the company ensures only players using additional software or other means of hacking and cheating to deter from the game’s environment are banned.

PUBG Mobile team in a commitment to deal with players using unfair means to gain a gameplay advantage has stated that it will now enforce player bans in real-time. The company will do so by combining detection software, observation and player reporting cheaters to remove cheaters even mid-match so as to maintain a positive gaming experience for players.