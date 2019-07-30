PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: We take a look at what’s different

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale games across the globe and in India. However, PUBG Mobiles requires that users have a smartphones with good specifications to play the game without any issues. But in India, many people are still running old devices or budget devices with less than 2GB of RAM, which makes the game inaccessible to many users. So Tencent Games has released a watered-down version of the game dubbed called PUBG Mobile Lite.

The game was made available in India on July 26, and since then has claimed the number one spot on the Google Play Store with over 10 million downloads. Today, we compare how both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are different than each other.

PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Maps and servers

The main difference that most people will notice while playing PUBG Mobile Lite after playing on PUBG Mobile is the availability of maps. PUBG Mobile has four maps Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi. PUBG Mobile Lite only has two maps; Erangel in the Classic Mode and War in the Arcade Mode.

As of now, there are two servers available with pings around 300ms-400ms, Asia and South America. Though the Erangel map’s name is the same, the map on the Lite version is very different. The locations and the surroundings are completely different and it doesn’t feel very familiar. Though the gameplay does seem similar. The War map is something new, which we haven’t seen in PUBG Mobile and it unlocks at level 10.

The maps in PUBG Mobile Lite are smaller like the war map is only 2x2kms in size. We expect the company to soon add more maps to PUBG Mobile Lite for players to explore.

PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Time limit

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite matches have a time limit for playtime. Usual PUBG Mobile matches last between 20-30 minutes with the exception of matches being held in Sanhok. However, PUBG Mobile Lite matches are much more fast-paced and exhilarating as the matches only last for 10 minutes.

PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Size

PUBG Mobile Lite is currently only available on the Android platform and has a download size of 491MB. Whereas, PUBG Mobile has a size of around 2GB on Android and around 2.36GB on iOS.

PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Player cap

PUBG Mobile has a player cap of 100 players per match, which it needs to start the match. However, PUBG Mobile Lite has a smaller player cap of 40 players, which with its India release was increased to 60 players per match.

PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Royale Pass vs Winner Pass

PUBG Mobile with its launch introduced the Royale Pass a way for the players to get additional benefits while playing. PUBG Mobile Lite has tried to deliver a similar experience to its users with the Winner Pass. The only difference between the two is the name and the fact that the Winner Pass will give rewards more quickly and it gets over within a month. The Royale Pass will last longer depending on what the company has planned.

PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Requirements

Minimum requirements to play PUBG Mobile, include devices running Android 4.3 and above, with at least 2GB RAM and about 2GB free storage. This would not only accommodate the game’s download file size, but the data collected from gameplay as well.

There are no such minimum requirements to play PUBG Mobile Lite. It can be played on any Android smartphone. However, we recommend that you play it on a smartphone with at least 1GB of RAM and 500MB of storage.

PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Graphics

Both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite have been developed using the Unreal Engine 4. However, this doesn’t mean that the graphics will remain the same. PUBG Mobile Lite features a drop in terms of graphics compared to PUBG Mobile. This might have been done to make the game runs smoothly on low-end and entry-level devices.

A drop in the graphics doesn’t mean a change in the gameplay. PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite stay quite similar when it comes to ensuring players have a similar overall experience.