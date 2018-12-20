PUBG Mobile Vikendi snow map now available: Here’s how to download and play

PUBG Mobile Vikendi Snow Map: Tencent Games recently released PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile 0.10.0 update, with which the added the Vikendi snow map onto its servers. However, the map wasn’t available for playing, but now the company has released a new update dubbed PUBG 0.10.0.10127 with a size of 3MB. As of now, the Vikendi snow map beta version will be available for all Mobile users to enjoy. It is not known when the map will be taken out of beta.

After the 3MB update, users will have to once again download Miramar and Sanhok maps if they want to play them. If the players have already downloaded the map, Miramar will require an addition 0.6MB download and Sanhok will require a 0.2MB download.

This update adds the Vikendi (beta) map to the maps section, which has a download size of 134.2MB. However, the map is currently not available to play as of now, it will become available for Mobile users to experience starting 5:30am ISTon December 21. The map description states: “A chilly terrain with trees. Great for taking your opponent head-on because there’s nowhere to hide.” This might mean that the Vikendi map has been modified a bit for Mobile from its PC counterpart to reduce hiding spots.

Vikendi Map will be made available in both Third-Person Perspective (TPP) and First-Person Perspective (FPP) modes. It will also be available in Classic and Arcade Mode. Vikendi is a snow map with a 6x6km size Arctic landscape covered in snow bigger than Sanhok, but smaller than Erangel and Miramar maps. It has a new G36C rifle which uses 5.56mm ammo. This also has a Snowmobile to drive around.

The Arcade mode also gets a new Sniper Training map, which allows players to go into a 15-minute match, which only has sniper guns to play around with. The Sniper Training map isn’t available for players to play always, instead it only goes live on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.