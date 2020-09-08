PUBG Mobile v1.0 goes live: Here’s what’s new

The update teases the arrival of Payload 2.0 mode in EvoGround. This new mode will bring a new armed helicopter, Advanced Communication Towers and more. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Mobile has rolled out its version 1.0 update, which brings a number of new features for its players, including the new Erangel map. Both the PUBG Corporation and Tencent Games have issued a statement saying that the servers will not be taken offline for this update. The new update also brings in the content for its upcoming Beyond A.C.E. Season starting September 14. the Android version of the update is at 1.8GB and the iOS version comes in at 2.17GB.

One of the major improvements this update brings is in terms of graphics quality. Character model graphics have been improved, better blending for buildings and terrain added, lighting quality improvements, better in-game animations, and more. With the update, all phones and tablets with high refresh rate displays can play the game in the 90Hz mode.

Royale Pass Season 15 gameplay mechanics have been added to the game, with the new season starting on September 14. The update also brings improvements to the new Livik map, which gets a new semi-automatic shotgun named M1014 along with better graphics.

The update teases the arrival of Payload 2.0 mode in EvoGround. This new mode will bring a new armed helicopter, Advanced Communication Towers and more. In terms of vehicles, it will get a new UAZ, Dacia, Buggy and Pickup. In terms of weaponry, it will get an AT4-A laser-guided missile and M202 four-barreled rocket launcher.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile alternatives record massive surge in downloads including a desi version

Other improvements include combat improvements, classic combat animation improvements, Arena updates, Cheer Park updates, and more.

To recall, PUBG Mobile was recently banned in India along with 117 other apps. The game is now no more available on any of the app stores, however, it can still be played by players who had downloaded the game earlier. To counter the ban, PUBG Corporation has taken back the PUBG Mobile franchise from Tencent Games for India. This means that PUBG Corporation will be taking over the publishing responsibilities for the game in India.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd