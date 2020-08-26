PUBG Mobile version 1.0 update release on September 8: What to expect

PUBG Mobile claims that many new technologies have been employed within the version 1.0 update, which will bring major lag reduction. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Mobile during its ‘New Era’ event announced the release date of its new 1.0 version, which brings its new Beyond A.C.E. experience. The company will release its version 1.0 update on September 8. Version 1.0 is a pun on the fact that to date PUBG Mobile has not exceeded the 1.x series of its updates. Here we will be taking a look at everything PUBG Mobile version 1.0 update is expected to bring to the table.

Erangel 2.0 map

PUBG PC has already received a newly revamped Erangel 2.0 map, which comes with better graphics. The company was expected to release a similar experience for Mobile, due to the various teaser. However, that never seems to have manifested. Instead, PUBG Mobile released a revamped version of its Miramar map.

The company is now expected to release the Erangel 2.0 map along with the version 1.0 update on September 8. The company has not revealed if that is the case, however, during the event, it did state that there is a surprise element in the update, which will be revealed when it rolls out.

90Hz mode for everyone

To date, the 90Hz mode is available only for compatible OnePlus smartphones. However, with version 1.0 update, the company is looking to change that. It has announced that with the rollout, this mode will be made available to all players with high refresh rate smartphones. Apart from this, the company will also bring its top graphic setting to a lot more phones.

Better graphics

Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the best battle royale games in terms of graphic quality and PUBG Mobile is looking to bridge the gap. During the event, the company announced that the new version 1.0 update will bring improved graphics, which will make the gameplay feel much more realistic.

The update will bring improvements to the characters, environments, and gunfights. Interaction with particles, smoke muzzle flashes, air blasts, and scopes have also received visual improvements. Actions like parachuting, throwing sprites, and sprinting have been optimised too.

The lighting systems, models, and texture quality have been updated to provide more realism.

Faster and smoother gameplay

PUBG Mobile claims that many new technologies have been employed within the version 1.0 update, which will bring major lag reduction, thus providing a faster and smoother gameplay experience. This will help provide players with low and mid-range devices with a better experience.

The company claims that with the update, gameplay experience on middle and low-end devices will improve by up to 30 per cent in terms of FPS and up to 76 per cent in terms of lag reduction.

New User Interface

The game graphics are getting a huge bump with the update, but at the same time, the company will also be introducing a new user interface (UI).

The new UI will be divided into three areas: game, social, and store, which will allow players to see exactly where they are at a certain point of time. Players will also be able to swipe through multiple areas with just a flick of the finger, making navigation much easier. The new UI will also be highly customisable as it will allow players to move around, add and remove UI elements to make the game feel much more personal.

