PUBG Mobile latest update brings new Ancient Secret Mode and more

Tencent Games has released a new update for PUBG Mobile bringing a new Ancient Secret Mode. The latest update features an ancient civilization theme, bringing new in-game events and rewards.

The new Ancient Secret mode can be played from the main menu via the Mode Selection screen. In this mode, players will be able to explore an ominous “Ancient Secret” building, located in Miramar and Erangel. The two-story structure starts the game at the ground-level and keeps on moving it to the upper floor which is floating.

Inside of the new mode, players will have to fight a secretive boss sealed in a room located on the second floor. Players can also traverse small ruins that spawn randomly throughout the new map. They can also test out their merit with a new interactive Ancient Slate puzzle.

Apart from the new mode, the game has also added a new Golden Pharaoh X-Suit Outfit set, which players can unlock along with the Warrior of Ra, Warrior of Nut, Underworld Guide and Mummy costumes. This is the first time in the game that players can upgrade their outfits up to six levels, which they get a better outfit appearance, exclusive entry emotes, outfit-exclusive lobby emotes, teammate interaction emotes and item sharing, spawn Island and kill announcement special effects.

With each of these outfits players will get an exclusive Treasure Create, which will unlock additional rewards like Pharaoh Coins, Golden Pharaoh X-Suit and more.

The game also adds a new Team Gun Game four vs four gameplay in the Arena mode. This new Team Gun Game gameplay will be made available every weekend, from Friday to Sunday.

Players can play the new Team Gun Game inside of PUBG Mobile‘s first-ever indoor map, Library. The Library comes with a symmetrical layout with three assault routes.

This update also brings a new Arena Attachment, the Barrel Extender muzzle attachment, which can be added to Sniper Rifles, Rifles and Sub-machine Guns, increasing the effective range and minimising the damage reduction due to distance. With this update, firearm damage is now based upon operational distance per weapon class, which are ordered as Shotgun, Sub-machine Gun, Rifle, Sniper Rifle from near to far, respectively.

