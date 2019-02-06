PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 to bring Zombies, new teaser hints it is coming soon

PUBG Mobile’s update 0.11.0 will bring Zombies and the new features are currently available in the beta mode of the app. The popular game owned by China’s Tencent has announced a collaboration with the Resident Evil 2 game, and thus the new PUBG Mobile update will bring Zombies to the game. The PUBG mobile account has also put out a tweet indicating that Zombies could be coming soon.

The PUBG Mobile’s official Twitter account posted saying, ‘Only the strong will survive’ tagging @RE_Games and an image of the upcoming new feature. The PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 will the Resident Evil 2: Sunset, which will be a new mode in the game.

This mode will be a time-limited event, and players will have to survive as usual, but this time Zombies from the Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the Erangel map. Players will have to gather supplies from the map or by killing the Resident Evil 2 bosses who will come their way in each wave.

Players will need to survive each wave of the Zombies and Resident Evil 2 bosses to become the last man standing. The game will also add Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.

Other changes in the PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update are the addition of moonlight to the Vikendi map. This is night mode with a more prominent Moon.

There’s also the addition of personal Spaces, where player information and connections are displayed. Players will be able to select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as partner to stand by their side in their space.

Check out PUBG Mobile’s tweet below

PUBG is also adding push-to-talk chat in matches. Further the Sanhok map is now available in Arcade – Quick Match mode as well.

The mobile update is also adding a feature from PUBG on PC, where there will be damage stacking outside of safe zone. This means that the further away a player or players are from the safe zone, the more damage they take during the game.

Another feature from the PC counterpart is Air raid adjustment. PUBG Mobile will see the Sanhok and Vinkendi map’s air raid area reduced as the safe zone gets reduced in size.

According to earlier reports, the new version of the game is expected to roll out sometime this week. The tweet just gives another glimpse that the update is coming.