PUBG Mobile turns 2, here’s a quick look back at 2019

PUBG Mobile will turn two on March 21, which is when it will celebrate surpassing 600 million total downloads and 50 million daily active users globally. To mark its second anniversary the game has already gotten an overhaul and has a festive look all around.

Due to this, Tencent Games has also added amusement parks, which spawn randomly on the Erangel map and let players celebrate the game’s anniversary. The theme of the season that has just started for PUBG Mobile is ‘2gether We Play’. Players will also be able to participate in various contests and matches to win exclusive rewards.

Taking a look back at the year, PUBG Mobile brought number on new game modes, like Survive Till Dawn, Darkest Night, Arena, Infection, Payload and Winter Festival. Tencent Games has put out a video showing the highlights of the game’s second year, which you can watch below.

This was also the year, when the game partnered with many IPs, sportsmen and celebrities including Alan Walker, Angry Birds, Godzilla and more.

It also held PUBG MOBILE Club Open in 2019, which the biggest mobile esports tournament till date, with over 50,000 teams participating. In a release, it has stated that “In 2020, PUBG MOBILE will complete the global esports ecosystem, to create more stages for ordinary players in various regions.”

To ensure fair gameplay, the company has also introduced Project: Ban Pan, which helps the game get rid of cheaters. The game has also introduced a colourblind mode, in which it makes it easier for the players with colourblindness play the game.

