PUBG Mobile: Top tips and tricks guide for beginners

PUBG Mobile is perhaps the most popular game in the world, and it’s easy to understand why. The game’s competitive nature, console-level graphics and the ability to customise it the way players want to all make it the hottest video game in the market right now.

Advertising

In case you are eager to play the free-to-play game, check out our five tips and tricks to become a pro-PUBG Mobile player.

Don’t stand still

It is always said that you should not stay in one place and keep hustling. This is a good tip for PUBG players also as if you keep on standing at a place, whether it’s for aiming and shooting or for looting a crate it will be extremely easy to take you down. As then the enemy can take his sweet time in aiming and then claiming a headshot.

The more you keep on moving, the more difficult it is for an enemy to aim and shoot at you. It is also advised that you keep on changing the direction you are moving in to keep the enemy guessing where you are going. If you keep on moving straight, the enemy can just anticipate your location and shoot.

Advertising

Also if you are being shot at, remember to run haphazardly towards a safe place and also add a few jumps to your movements so that not even a single bullet can touch you.

Close the doors behind you

Every person in their childhood has been scolded by their parents to close the door when they leave. Many of us are still not adapt to that, however, the ones who have learned it are already ahead of the curve in PUBG.

When a new game starts, all building doors are closed. This is done to indicate that the building is yet to be raided and might consist of all the supplies you need. After the game has started and players start raiding buildings left and right, they mostly leave all doors open after or during the raid.

Also Read: PUBG Lite optimised for low-end PCs is coming to India

You can use this to your benefit and close the doors behind you once you enter a building and sit quietly in it waiting for players to come and raid it. The other players without a clue that the building is already occupied will bust in like they own the place, that is when you can surprise them and go for the kill. Don’t stop at just one player close the door again and repeat.

Throwing grenades at doors

You can just act smart and throw a grenade or Molotov at the door before entering a building. This will simply burst open the door and deal a huge amount of damage to the player that is hiding inside. And when he is distracted due to your grenade or Molotov, you can simply take out your gun and go in for the final kill.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 4×4 team Deathmatch mode: Everything you need to know

Keep in mind, 99 times out of 100 you won’t be low on grenades and Molotovs as every house at least have supplies of one of these. So don’t think two times before throwing a grenade or Molotov at a door as it might end up saving your life and help you get a step closer to that chicken dinner.

Play on an emulator

Playing PUBG Mobile on a cramped 6-inch screen of a mobile with the controls taking over 50 per cent of the display is not an experience that most people like. I know some of you might think of this as cheating but the company doesn’t. That’s why the company has released an official PC emulator for the game, dubbed Tencent Gaming Buddy.

While playing the game with the official emulator, the experience remains similar to the mobile version with the exception of the players having a mouse and keyboard to control the character. I know there’s a PC version of the game, which you can play. However, playing on the emulator is completely free, whereas, the PC version of the game costs around Rs 1,000.

Hide inside of bushes

Have you ever wondered where to hide in the last circle when a building is not an option and sitting in a car just makes you the sitting duck? Bushes are the way to go, I know this might sound very stupid to some. But trust me long bushes inside of PUBG Mobile hide the character quite perfectly. You can easily be laying and hiding in a bush with players passing you not even noticing you are there. After that, you can simply shoot at them, with them wondering from where are they being shot at.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile becomes top grossing mobile game of 2019: Report

Advertising

Bushes are not the perfect hiding spot and use them only as a last resort, we also recommend that during this don’t wear any flashy clothes and rather wear something dull so that you are able to blend with the bush.