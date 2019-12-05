PUBG Mobile to soon start streaming ‘Dosti Ka Naya Maidan’ original web series

Each episode of Dosti Ka Naya Maidan will tell a new and fresh story of PUBG Mobile. Each episode of Dosti Ka Naya Maidan will tell a new and fresh story of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile has announced that it will soon be releasing new original webisodes produced in India, called Dosti Ka Naya Maidan. The webisodes have been shot in the Hindi language and will portray the stories of PUBG MOBILE players from different walks of life.

Tencent Games states that each episode will tell a new and fresh story. It will tell tales of determination and grit overcoming personal challenges, tales of friendship fostered by the game, and much more. It also states that all PUBG MOBILE fans in India will resonate with the webisodes.

The company will soon be revealing the cast, and behind the scenes shots ahead of the Christmas eve release of the new webisodes.

The company has already dropped a 32 seconds trailer of the upcoming webisodes on its official India YouTube channel, revealing that the show will reveal stories about five unique friendships, thus hinting that the series will consist of five episodes. You can watch the trailer embedded above.

PUBG Mobile claims that this is the first time in the history of the Indian gaming industry wherein a brand has curated original video webisodes specifically for its community and fans.

The inspiration behind this show was the fact that gamers playing the game meet old friends in a lobby, and make newer ones while on the game.

