PUBG Mobile to soon get paid subscription options: Report

Tencent Games is currently testing a Prime and Prime Plus subscription plan for its PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile according to reports.

The reports on Mr Ghost Gaming states that both these new subscription plans are currently being tested on the KRJP server of PUBG Mobile. It is yet unknown, when Tencent Games will be releasing these to everyone on PUBG Mobile’s global server.

The new subscription-based membership will allow users to convert their collected Battle Points (BP) to Unknown cash (UC), which can then be used to purchase in-game skins, costumes and more.

The Prime subscription according to the report will be priced at $0.99 (approximately Rs 70) per month and the Prime Plus subscription will cost users $9.99 (approximately Rs 700) per month.

PUBG Mobile Prime subscription will get players 150 UC at the time of purchase. They will also get daily login rewards that will include UC, ID card and more. Players will be able to convert their BP to UC, however, it is said that this feature will have a limit of conversion per month.

PUBG Prime Plus subscribers will get 300 UC at the time of purchase along with 20 UC daily. Additionally, they will get a daily login bonus that will include UC, ID card and crate coupons.

Tencent Games recently rolled out PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update to all of its users starting Season 5 of the game. With the update, the game has added a new weapon, attachment, new costumes and much more. They have even tuned the Royale Pass settings a bit to increase the game difficulty a bit.