PUBG Mobile to soon add drones, like Call of Duty: Mobile

PUBG Mobile is currently working on adding drones into the game, in a similar fashion to Call of Duty: Mobile. The upcoming feature was spotted in a gameplay video of a YouTuber, called Catch. The gameplay footage was captured from a beta version of the game.

According to Catch, the drones spotted on PUBG Mobile will be more of a spying tool and not a remote hunting machine. This will allow players to scout an area before they advance.

As of now, it is not clear, if the drones will be mounted on weapons, or if players will have to specifically find them and store them. Range of the drones is also unknown.

As of now, the company has not revealed when will the feature be made available for players to make use of. However, if previous features showing up in the beta versions are a standard. We can expect the feature to be made live with the next major version of the app.

In other news, with the last major PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update, Tencent Games added the new RageGear mode to the game. In it, players will be divided into two teams, with the drivers and shooters being randomly assigned. It consists of two sub-modes, namely TDM mode and Pick Up mode.

In the TDM mode, players will have to destroy enemy vehicles for points and the first to achieve the target score wins. Whereas, in the Pick Up mode, the team that is able to collect the required number of Point Crates first wins.

