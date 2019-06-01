PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update will go live on May 31 globally according to a report by MrGhostGaming. The version is still in beta and adds a new mode, dubbed Deathmatch. This new mode is similar to the one you can see in games like PUBG Mobile to get Deathmatch mode just like Call of Duty Mobile.

The update will also add a slew of other features like new zombies, a new gun, a new building and a new crossover event with Godzilla: King of the Monsters movie.

PUBG Mobile Deathmatch mode will be made available to players alongside the pre-existing modes, which include Quick Match, Survive Till Dawn and more. From what it seems in the new Deathmatch mode, players will be divided into two teams who have to fight, the team with more points wins.

If this mode is anything like the one in CS:GO or any Call of Duty games, players will get respawned every time they are killed and the match will have a set duration. The new mode will be made available in both FPP (First Person Perspective) and TPP (Third Person Perspective).

The mode might end up looking pretty similar to Call of Duty: Mobile as both the games are published on Android and iOS platforms by Tencent Games.

Aside from the new Deathmatch game mode, PUBG Mobile will also be making some changes to its Survive Till Dawn mode. One of the major changes will be the removal of Tyrant, G, Licker and Zombie Cop characters and the introduction of four new zombie replacements.