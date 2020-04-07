PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: How to take advantage of minigames

PUBG Mobile tips and tricks for the minigames. PUBG Mobile tips and tricks for the minigames.

Tencent Games has added new minigames to PUBG Mobile as a part of the game’s second anniversary celebration. The developers have added new vintage games like Space War and Hunt Game, which players can play and earn rewards.

The company says that the introduction of these minigames will help players take a walk down memory lane. To play these minigames, players can head to the minigame zones that will now show up on the maps. These will also be present at the three amusement park zones that pop-up randomly inside of the Erangel map.

If you are interested in playing these minigames, here is a list of tips and tricks that you can use to make the most out of them.

Scout the area first

The first and the most important tip while landing or going near the amusement park or the minigame areas, scout the surroundings first. As both of these features are unique and only being made available for a limited time, all of the PUBG Mobile players want to experience these. Due to which a lot of crowd runs towards these areas at all times, so keep an eye out for enemies in the area. Also keep in mind, when you reach the area don’t lower your guard.

Get tokens to play

Tokens are what will allow you to play these minigames on the game machines. When you play one minigame it requires you to put one token inside of the machine. Without tokens you will not be able to play the minigames.

Teamwork is key

Once you manage to reach the machines unscathed, playing the game is another challenge as during the gameplay your screen will change from the surrounding to the minigame screen. Plus you will not know what is happening outside. This might provide opportunistic players to come and simply knife you.

So during this time, it is very important that your team takes your back and protects you from any opportunistic enemies that come. This way it will not worry you, while you play the minigame and win rewards for your team.

Get supplies

When playing these minigames, you will be able to win ammo, guns and other supplies directly. So this means that your team does not have to roam around and loot houses to get supplies. Instead, you can simply head to a minigame machine and win big. Once you have got all the necessary supplies for your team, stop playing the minigame and focus on the main game.

