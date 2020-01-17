PUBG Mobile tips and tricks from Team SouL, Team Entity and Fnatic

Here is a list of tips and tricks from competitive PUBG Mobile players, that will help you get better. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Here is a list of tips and tricks from competitive PUBG Mobile players, that will help you get better. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

2019 was a huge year for battle royale genre of games, especially for PUBG Mobile. The game gained a number of daily active players during the year. It also was the top game in terms of downloads according to a recent report by Sensor Tower.

During the year we also saw a number of competitions taking place globally like PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) and DreamHack. During, a few of these major competitions for the game, we were able to talk with a few major names in the competitive scene of the game like Team SouL, Team Entity and Tanmay Singh (Scout from Team Fnatic).

During the interviews, all of these players provided us with a number of tips that PUBG Mobile players can implement to get better at the game. Here is the compilation of all of the tips provided by the teams and the players:

Team SouL

Team SouL includes MortaL, Viper, ReGaLToS and ClutchGod. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Team SouL includes MortaL, Viper, ReGaLToS and ClutchGod. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

During PMCO 2019 Fall Split finals, we were able to get a hold of all of the players of Team SouL, which includes MortaL, Viper, ReGaLToS and ClutchGod. ClutchGod has moved to 8Bit and is no more in the lineup of Team SouL. Here are the tips that they were able to provide us with:

* Learning recoil control: Every gun in PUBG Mobile has a different recoil, which makes it move haphazardly if you do not control it while shooting. Once you have learnt how to control recoil, you will be able to keep the gun steady while shooting.

* Learning to aim properly: Having the perfect aim during a game can help you survive a win. If you learn how to aim properly, you will be able to take headshots easily, which will not give your opponent the time to react and kill you before you can. Players can make use of PUBG Mobile’s training ground to better their aim.

* Dynamic movement: Standing in one place while trying to shoot at an opponent, or trying to pick up supplies might get you killed, as you will be a standing duck for your enemies to aim and shoot. So keep moving haphazardly so that your enemy cannot take aim easily.

* Know the map: Players should know all of the maps and locations because if you know all of the maps, you will easily be able to scope other players out. It will also help you take a good hiding spot.

* Practice with your team: Practicing with your team will help you improve teamwork and team synergy. This will help you when you are stuck in difficult situations.

Team Entity

Team Entity includes Abhijeet Andhare (EntityGhatak), Jonathan Amaral (EntityJonathan), Suraj Majumdar (EntityNeyoo), and Aman Jain (EntityAman). (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Team Entity includes Abhijeet Andhare (EntityGhatak), Jonathan Amaral (EntityJonathan), Suraj Majumdar (EntityNeyoo), and Aman Jain (EntityAman). (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Team Entity was also present at the PMCO 2019 Fall Split finals, where they were able to score decent points. The then team roaster included Abhijeet Andhare (EntityGhatak), Jonathan Amaral (EntityJonathan), Suraj Majumdar (EntityNeyoo), and Aman Jain (EntityAman) won the South Asia finals defeating Team SouL. Jonathan Amaral has shifted to Team SouL and is no more a part of Team Entity. The tips that they provided are listed below:

* Watch training videos of as many YouTubers as you can. And then try copying their style of playing.

* After viewing YouTube tutorials set your game controls to a level at which you are comfortable with.

* Then start practising with the set controls in the training ground mode. If you don’t like to set your controls manually and just want an easy format for yourself, many YouTubers provide a copy of their layouts in the video description, just take them.

* Train daily, whether it be for a single hour or for multiple hours. During your training sessions especially practice spray control in the training ground and close encounter practice in TDM.

* Boost your rank by playing the classic mode and interact with other players who can help train you.

Tanmay Singh (Scout from Team Fnatic)

Tanmay Singh is a part of the global gaming company, Fnatic. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Tanmay Singh is a part of the global gaming company, Fnatic. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

We were able to get hold of Tanmay Singh, who is a part of Team Fnatic and goes by the name Scout, at DreamHack Delhi 2019. During the event, Tanmay was taking part in an exhibition match. Here is a list of tips Tanmay was able to provide us with to get better at PUBG Mobile:

* Decide if you want to play PUBG Mobile competitively or just for fun. There is a huge difference between both.

* Focus on the game and get to know the mechanisms, learn the maps, sync with your squad, and select a type of shooter you want to be.

* Discipline yourself, don’t play the game continuously for 16 hours, instead play for two to three hours, take rest, eat healthily and go out. This will help you take care of your physical and mental health, which in turn, makes you a better player.

* Enjoy the game: Don’t play the game to win all the time. If you do so, then you are not enjoying the game and you are just torturing yourself to win.

* Socialise with new players, make new friends and find new squad members to help you generate a great squad.

