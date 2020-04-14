PUBG Mobile tips and tricks for newbies to score chicken dinners

Here are a few tips and tricks that you can implement in your gaming strategy that will help you come out on top. Here are a few tips and tricks that you can implement in your gaming strategy that will help you come out on top.

If the ongoing lockdown has compelled you to take up PUBG Mobile to ensure some sanity, well better late than never. Now, PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game, and if you find yourself pitted against seasoned players, you might not survive for long. One way that PUBG Mobile ensures that this does not happen is thanks to the technical systems, which ensure similarly ranked players are joined together for a game. However, sometimes a high-level player does join the mix now and then, making chances of winning for the newer crop of players quite slim.

Today we have curated a few tips and tricks that you can implement in your gaming strategy that will help you come out on top, especially if you are a new player.

Land smartly

When you jump out of the plane keep in mind not to head towards any of the amusement parks or places like Pochinki, where a lot of people land. An easy trick is to jump when the plane reaches the end of the trail. By then almost all of the players would have jumped off and started fighting.

Most of the characters that are left until the end might have lost connection or closed the game. This will also help you get a few kills under your belt. Keep in mind, there is no need to tell anyone that the players you killed were sitting ducks.

When you jump out of the plane keep in mind not to head towards any of the amusement parks or places like Pochinki, where a lot of people land. When you jump out of the plane keep in mind not to head towards any of the amusement parks or places like Pochinki, where a lot of people land.

No need to rush to the safe zone at the beginning

The first three safe zone shrinks come in very slow and are not that damaging. I recommend is that you roam free in these zones without the need to enter the safe zone and be afraid of the blue zone. But if you are caught in the blue zone, keep in mind that you need to keep on healing yourself with medical supplies so that your health doesn’t go too low. This will give the players inside of the safe zone to battle it out and cut down on the competition.

Practice recoil

The training mode is one of the best features that you can use inside of PUBG Mobile, as it allows you to hone your skills as a good PUBG Mobile player. One technique that I will urge you to practice while in training mode is the recoil of different guns.

All guns have different recoil creating different spray patterns. So to practice the recoil take the gun you prefer, head to a wall and start shooting. After around 10 shots, check to see how the spray pattern is created on the wall. Once you check that out, during the next round of shooting, try to counter the recoil by forcing the gun to shoot in one location.

This will help you a lot during matches as you will be able to stably shoot at a competitor rather than employing the technique of ‘spray and pray’.

Stick to your team

Being a lone wolf will not cut it. You will have to get a team behind you that can help you take on other players and not get cornered. Having a team will also allow you to take high vantage points like a mountain and clear off all the enemies from all sides. Teammates will also be able to revive you if you are shot. While driving a car they can shoot at other players helping your team to get the first place.

Cars are your best option at survival

You can simply drive the car over other players to kill them. You can simply drive the car over other players to kill them.

If you do not know how to control recoil, spot while camouflaging and other tricks, you need a sure shot thing that will help you survive and get kills. That’s why we recommend getting a car or a vehicle to roam around. Due to the speed, players will have difficulty shooting at you and when you spot them just change your direction and kill them by running over them.

Always keep your guns loaded

After killing an opponent and coming out of a gunfight, keep in mind that you have to reload the guns you used. If you forget to do so and engage another player, you might run out of ammo and start reloading. If you do this, your opponent will have a chance to take a headshot without feeling the need to dodge as you are not attacking.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd