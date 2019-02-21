PUBG Mobile ‘Survive Till Dawn’: Top five tips and tricks to deal with the zombie menace

Tencent Games recently released PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile 0.11.0, bringing the much-awaited zombie mode to the popular battle royale game. The new ‘Survive Till Dawn’ mode is a limited run game mode, and has been introduced in partnership with Resident Evil 2.

I have had some time to play ihis new mode and as you can read in our review, this mode raises the game difficulty level up many notches. To help you better cope up with this new game mode, we have curated a few tips that you can use to get a chicken dinner.

Don’t be a lone ranger during a zombie plague

There are times the Survive Till Dawn mode will overwhelm you by throwing multiple hordes of zombies your way. The best way to deal with such hard times is by having a group of people looking at your back. I would recommend that when you go in to play this mode, group up with a few of your partners or play with random people.

Never start the match in solo configuration and always stick together with your team, else we all have seen what happens in a zombie movie to the lone wolf.

This will not only help you tackle the zombies, but will also help you survive those opportunist players who are on the lookout for distracted players.

Fire in the hole

Grenades might be one of the least used weapons in PUBG Mobile, but are one of the best weapons to garner a number of kills or protect yourself. The same goes for the new zombie survival mode. However, not all bombs are effective and using them might just get you killed.

For example using a smoke bomb is just useless, as after using it you won’t be able to see anything, however, the zombies will still be able to get to you and dole out damage. So all of you smart people who think, they can heal themselves in the middle of a smoke bomb, don’t get your hopes up.

Instead, I would suggest picking up and using grenades and zombie bombs. Grenades will damage some zombies badly, who you can kill with one or two shots after that. It might also kill some weaker zombies instantly.

When you find Zombie bombs, I recommend that you save them for the night weather so that you can survive when a horde of zombies is coming your way. Zombie bomb will not harm players, but will kill all the zombies around you.

Carry around the cure

In a zombie-infested battleground, it is a no brainer to keep a good stock of zombie vaccine with you at all times. So whenever you are attacked by zombies and need to quickly heal after either getting away from them or killing them, using a zombie vaccine before using a medkit or bandages is a good idea. Using a zombie vaccine will help heal your character much faster.

Driving is life

Getting a vehicle might seem a bit difficult at the beginning, however, it is recommended that after you have gotten the supplies and guns required. You dash directly for the nearest road, and keep your eyes peeled for any vehicle that you can get your hands on.

Having a vehicle will allow you to get into the safe zone faster, while at the same time allowing you to either escape or drive over any zombies or players trying to attack you. It is recommended that you try and find big vehicles like a jeep, however, any vehicle can get this task done.

Jumping like a boss

When the game begins, you have to select a good place to land, where you can find good amounts of supplies and weapons. The same is true for the new Survive Till Dawn mode, in which players have to select a good spot to para jump on to. I recommend that you jump into an area which is guaranteed to have a lot of players like Pochinki.

This might sound like a double-edged sword, as you might think the players will be out to kill you. This might be true for some, however, the rest of the players will be focused on killing all nearby zombies. This will, first of all, save you the headache of dealing with every zombie in the vicinity and will also provide you with a chance of killing all the distracted player’s nearby.

The strategy here would be to stay hidden and crawl your way stealthily to that metaphorical chicken dinner.