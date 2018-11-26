PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Global Finals start Nov 29 in Dubai

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will be heading into its Mobile Star Challenge Global Finals event in Dubai, to be held between November 29 and December 1. This will showcase the best players and teams from across the world, who will fight it out for top honours in PUBG Mobile, as well as a cash prize of $400,000 (Rs 2.82 crores approx.).

Advertising

The PUBG website confirms that this will be the first official eSports festival of the game.

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Global Finals: Event details, how to watch online

The PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Global Finals, being sponsored by Samsung Galaxy Note 9, will be held at Festival Arena in Dubai. On each of the three days, the event will begin at 16:00 local time (5.30pm IST), and end by 21:00 (10.30pm IST).

Advertising

The world’s best teams, selected from Europe, Asia, North America, South America, China, Japan and South Korea, will be involved in a total of 15 matches to be held during the Finals. Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation have already held regional events to select the top 20 teams from each region, who will be present in Dubai.

Each of the finalists will participate through Samsung Galaxy Note 9 models, claimed to be the most compatible for PUBG gameplay.

PUBG will hold a livestream of the event through its YouTube channel, and a Facebook Live video of the same. According to the official press statement, the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Global Finals broadcasts would begin 30 minutes before the start of each day of the event, which would be 5pm IST.

While the first match on each day would be an exhibition game lasting 30-40 minutes, the event will showcase 4 formal matches daily, each of which will hold a duration of 55 minutes.

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Global Finals: Official passes, in-game merchandise and more

PUBG will offer daily passes for their first eSports event, as well as a 3-day pass for the entire showcase. Those attending the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Global Finals could choose to pay 35 dirhams (Rs 675 approx.) for a Gold Pass on any one of the days, or as much as 340 dirhams (Rs 6,550 approx.) for a Diamond Pass covering all event dates.

Gamers can purchase the tickets from dubai.platinumlist.net and search under PUBG Mobile.

Advertising

Those attending the event can expect physical merchandise such as PUBG T-shirts, official dogtags, and a PUBG coffee mug. These gamers will also be eligible for upgraded gear, a premium ammo supply, and new avatars within their game.