Tencent’s final shot: PUBG Mobile shuts down in India today

PUBG Mobile shuts completely in India

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in India on September 2 alongside hundreds of other Chinese apps. Now Tencent has officially announced that “all service and access” to PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite will shut in India starting October 30. This means you will no longer be able to play PUBG Mobile or PUBG Mobile Lite in the country after today.

In an official Facebook post, PUBG Mobile stated, “To comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dated September 2, 2020, Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite (together, “PUBG Mobile”) on October 30, 2020.”

The post further stated, “the rights to publish PUBG MOBILE in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property. Protecting user data has always been a top priority and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users’ gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in our privacy policy. We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG MOBILE in India.”

Before PUBG Mobile, the government of India banned some other popular apps like TikTok, Camscanner, BeautyPlus, and more.

Meanwhile, several Indian alternatives of PUBG Mobile are available in India and a few more are in the works. nCore Games has announced to release FAU-G mobile action game in November and the first episode will be around Galwan valley episode.

