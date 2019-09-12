PUBG Mobile Season 9 warrior-themed Royale Pass now available

PUBG Mobile Season 9 Royale Pass is now available for download for Android and iOS. PUBG 0.14.5 update brings the new Season 9 as well as the new Royale Pass, which includes redesigned missions, countdown timer to the new season, weekly mission crate reminders, etc.

The highlight is the Royale Pass Season 9 focuses on the path of warriors from around the globe. The Royale Pass Season 9 can be dropped in by players worldwide for exclusive warrior-themed wardrobe, gear and more. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9 has “A Warrior’s Journey” in-game event. In addition to new missions, there will also be valuable loot.

The 0.14.5 update also includes new challenges and rewards as well as a chance to win a journey to PUBG MOBILE Club Open (PMCO) 2019 Fall Splits Global Finals, which is a part of the Global Treasure Hunt Challenge. The total prize pool for the challenge is one million.

More changes in the 0.14.5 Royale Pass Season 9 include ranking pages, upgraded Royale Pass customised sharing page, achievement chain progress system, and rewards as well as a discount on rare firearm finishes with the purchase of Unknown Cash. The Emotes can also be dismantled in the new version.

PUBG Mobile announced last week that it will roll out the new Season 9 update soon. The 0.14.5 update can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store for free.