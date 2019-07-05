PUBG Mobile Season 8 Royale Pass details leaked online, will come with Ocean theme

PUBG Mobile Season 7 will soon come to an end. However, ahead of this season’s culmination details about the next season along with its royale pass rewards have surfaced online. The details have been provided by the YouTuber Mr Ghost Gaming, who has previously also provided correct information about PUBG Mobile updates.

According to the leak, PUBG Mobile Season 8 will come with an ocean theme and will bring a number of changes to the game along with an updated royale pass. We will also get to see new skins, emotes, weapons and other rewards. Ocean crates with rewards, updated profile avatars, and new achievement tiers will also be made available. It is yet unknown as to when Season 8 will commence.

PUBG Mobile Season 8 Elite Pass is priced at 600 UC, whereas, the Elite Pass Plus is priced at 1,800 UC. Users purchasing the Elite Pass will get benefits worth 4,000 UC and Elite Pass Plus players will get benefits worth 10,000 UC. With the Royale Pass, users can earn 600 UC, which they can then use to purchase a Royale Pass during the next season.

Elite Pass owners will get an urban scavenger backpack skin, an exclusive Military Operation avatar and access to Elite Missions. Elite Pass Plus owners along with all of these benefits will also get a 25 rank boost, a Warning Sign QBZ skin and will unlock up to 100 rewards.

The update will also bring a new blue skin for the DP8 and an ocean-themed makeover for SCAR-L called Scarlet Horror. A new weapon and a mission achievement tier will also make their way to the update. The gun will be called PP bison, whereas, the mission achievement tier will be called Perseverance.

During Season 8, a total of 75 rewards with the Royale Pass rank upgrade will be available. These will include rare outfits, Bronze Armor Shark’s Bite, DP28 Delta Squad Set and more. The new emotes will be called Triumphant Victory and Spawn Island Line Dance.