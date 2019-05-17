PUBG Mobile Season 7: Here’s everything we know about the 0.12.5 update

PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile 0.12.5 update was just available globally. With it, Tencent Games has commenced Season 7 of the popular battle royale game and added a number of new features to make the gameplay more interesting.

With the release of the update, PUBG Mobile has also surpassed 100 million monthly active players worldwide, excluding China according to App Annie. This report includes active player numbers from Android, iOS and the PC emulator.

A day before the update took place, Tencent Games introduced a new “Gameplay Management” system for the players under the age of 18. This system will deliver pop-up notifications to players reminding them to take rest after long gameplay hours. The feature is currently live in Indonesia, India, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

With the PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 update, the company has commenced Season 7 of the game introducing a new theme and a new Royale Pass. The new season also brings in a number of new character gear, outfits, parachutes, aeroplane skins, emotes, rewards and a new EZ Mission License.

The update also introduces the players to Skorpion, a semi-automatic machine pistol, which utilises 9mm rounds. The handgun can hold up to 20 rounds at once and is being made available in all of the maps. Other gameplay improvements include subscription adjustments, a new BP category tab for the shop, tuned audio and more.

To reduce lags and the language barrier for players in the Middle East, Tencent Games has also added a number of new servers dedicated to handling Middle Eastern players. The company states that it will soon be adding new dedicated servers for more regions.