PUBG Mobile Season 7 details leaked: Everything you need to know

PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Season 6 is about to come to an end soon with the commencement of Season 7. However, there is still time in that, but details on PUBG Mobile Season 7 and Season 7 Royale Pass have already been leaked courtesy of YouTuber Mr GhostGaming. The new season will bring a new Royale Pass, handheld weapon, skins, outfits and avatar customisations.

According to the report, Tencent Games is expected to the rollout Season 7 next week via an update to the popular battle royale game. PUBG Mobile servers will be taken down on May 16 for uploading the 0.12.5 update to the servers, which will be made available to players on May 17, with Season 7 Royale Pass registrations starting on May 18.

PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 update will bring new in-game elements including avatar frames, gun (Skorpion), avatar customisations, flight trail and parachute trail rewards. The game will also add new skins for AKM, Kar 98K, M4, UZI, level 1 and level 3 helmets and level 1 backpack.

PUBG Mobile Season 7 Royale Pass will cost 600 UC to players for the Elite upgrade and 1,800 UC for the Elite Plus upgrade. Players who purchase any of these upgrades will get 100 PR points. They will also get an exclusive costume, which can either be an Urban Scavenger costume or an Assault Squad costume after crossing level 100 in the Royale Pass.

A new mission system dubbed, Royale Pass EZ Mission License is also tipped to be introduced for all Royale Pass holders.

To reward Royale Pass members, PUBG Mobile will provide them with access to weekly challenges one week ahead of other players, free mission cards every week and an option to skip the 10 missions requirement, which is in place in week 8 for opening the elite chest.