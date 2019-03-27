PUBG Mobile: Season 6 to gameplay restriction in India, everything that has happened

PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games across the globe. The game recently celebrated its first year anniversary in March 2019, and has been in the headlines recently in India, thanks to some controversies as well. Here is everything that has happened in the world of PUBG Mobile recently.

PUBG Mobile: First year anniversary, Season 6

Tencent Games recently released PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 update commemorating the one-year anniversary of PUBG Mobile and starting season 6 of the game. With PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 update, players can celebrate the one year anniversary of the game by holding birthday parties with fireworks on Spawn Island.

Players will be able to find birthday cakes during the match, which they can later trade for benefits. The update brings a new royale pass, dynamic weather to Erangel and Miramar, G36C rifle to Vikendi, Tuksai (auto rickshaw) to Sanhok and new paid plans.

PUBG Mobile: 6-hour gameplay restriction in India

With the PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 update came a very interesting health warning notification. The notification would appear after a player had played for six hours and would ban him from playing further until 24 hours had passed. This feature was limited to the Indian sub-continent and was being termed by many as a measure from the studio’s side to curb on the PUBG addiction this nation is currently facing. Many players showed their discontent over this feature on Reddit and multiple PUBG Mobile forums.

PUBG Mobile: 6-hour gameplay restriction taken down

After the backlash from many Indian players happened, Tencent Games acted fast and took back the 6-hour gameplay restriction terming it as a system error. The company via its PUBG Mobile India twitter handle posted an apology to all the players for its Healthy Gameplay feature and termed it as a system error. We expect that the feature will be making a comeback, but this time as parental control.

The company in the same tweet apologised to its players for its payments system being down and for the birthday crate issue, which was causing players to not receive any awards while opening the birthday crate.