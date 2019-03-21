PUBG Mobile first anniversary: Season 6, news weapons, vehicles and much more

It has been a year since the launch of PUBG Mobile and the game has brought a new update to celebrate the occasion. The PUBG 0.11.5 update marks the end of season five and brings in enhancements to the game’s landscape, weaponry and vehicles along with the start of season six.

The new version lets players celebrate the one-year anniversary of PUBG Mobile in the game by holding birthday parties with fireworks on Spawn Island. Also, users can find randomly-spawned cakes within a match, which can be traded later for additional benefits.

The update adds features which were seen in the previous beta update like, dynamic weather to Erangel and Miramar, Vikendi-exclusive G36C rifle that fires 5.56mm rounds, and a new vehicle Tukshai (three-wheeled rickshaw) exclusively for the Sanhok map.

PUBG Mobile also announced enhancements to the Royale Pass, which now includes the ability to view pass rankings of entire regions and friends. Subscribers will now receive more points for weekly challenges with just a single tap.

The update also brings updated subscription plans that will be available in early April. Plans include Prime and Prime Plus, which feature Royale Pass points, steep crate discounts, and more benefits.

As of now, there are two plans under the new update– Prime and Prime Plus. Both plans come with free daily UC (Unknown Cash), Royale Pass points, daily 80 per cent discount on Crates, purchasing from the shop with BP (Battle Points) and more. Also, benefits from both plans are stackable.