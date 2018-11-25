PUBG Mobile Season 4: Here’s all you need to know about gameplay, download size, rewards, mission, etc

Tencent Games has rolled out PUBG (PlayerUnknowns’ Battlegrounds) Mobile 0.9.5 update on both iOS and Android operating system. Alongside the update, the company has also announced the start of its Season 4 for the popular mobile battle royale game. The update adds a new game mode, vehicle, weapon, rare outfits, hairstyles and much more.

What is new in PUBG Mobile Season 4?

Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile Season 4 Royale Pass will allow players to get additional benefits other players will not have access to. These benefits include weekly challenges with up to 100 RP level, rare outfit rewards, new character faces, hairstyles, mission cards, new gun skins and much more.

There is also an Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus for the same allowing users to get level up benefits and paid benefits. As many as 600 UC have been added to Elite Pass rewards for players purchasing the new pass. Elite Pass redemption feature has also been enhanced and will allow players to purchase discounted items with BP or RP points.

Hardcore Mode

PUBG Mobile also gets a hardcore mode with the Season 4 update for a limited time. The hardcore mode allows players to play the game without any footstep sounds and audio cues. This way it will be much harder for advanced player’s to play the game. However, this feature will only be a part of the game as a limited edition option for the hardcore week event.

Player’s can get a similar effect by not wearing any in-game shoes during the gameplay.

New skins, gun and vehicle

PUBG Mobile Season 4 adds a lot of new features, which include new skins for players like the new Joker and Harley Quinn skins, a new assault rifle, new parachutes menus and much more. The developers have also added a new scooter for the users to find and drive around in the Sanhok map. The map will now have dynamic weather, which means the map will randomly keep shifting between sunny, rain and foggy.

The new M762 rifle has been added into the game and is the first rifle to use 7.62mm rounds available in all of the maps. They have also tweaked a few weapon classes and bags by a bit.

New optimised chat system and Matchmaking menu

PUBG Mobile now comes with an updated chat system, which is much lighter than the previous one used by the app earlier. This will help users in storing more messages, while at the same time using a lower amount of RAM. With the new enhanced chat system and Matchmaking menu, users won’t be required to input a second language just to get partners who speak the same language.

What is PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game in which a total of 100 players land on a battlefield and with the help of their gathering skills and survival instincts fend off and kill to win. To make the gameplay more interesting and fun the safe zone circle in which players will stay safe and not suffer any damage keeps on getting smaller. To win the hypothetical chicken dinner the players have to try and become the last man standing.

How to download PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile is a 1GB download, which might be some of your daily tariff plan total data. We recommend that you download the game over Wi-Fi. However, if you are only downloading the Season 4 update files, they come in at a download size of 137MB.

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store for Android and the Apple App Store on iOS.

Step 2: Search PUBG Mobile.

Step 3: When the game pops up, open its dedicated app page and press download.

Step 4: After the download is finished, press run and enjoy the game.

Coming to the hardware and software requirements for playing PUBG Mobile. To play PUBG Mobile on Android, you need at least 2GB of RAM and your device should be running Google’s Android 5.1 Lollipop or above. To play PUBG Mobile on iOS, users need to have their devices updated to iOS 9.0 or later.

The requirements stated here are the least amount of specifications that you will need to play PUBG Mobile. With an upgrade in hardware, the game quality also improves. Also, this being an online multiplayer game, players require a good internet connection to avoid frame drops and lag in-game due to poor internet connectivity.