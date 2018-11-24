PUBG Mobile Season 4: Release date, season Royale Pass, new features and more

PUBG Mobile Season 4 launch, Royale pass, and latest features: Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) will refresh its mobile version for a fourth season. An update for the same had also been acknowledged by the company through Twitter. The third season of the Battle Royale game, popularly known as PUBG, ended on November 18. Here’s when PUBG Mobile Season 4 starts, and the new features it will bring.

PUBG Mobile Season 4: Release date

Smartphone gamers will have to wait until November 20 for the new season of PUBG. The global servers for the game are expected to be connected by November 21, which is when all devices are expected to receive access for the same.

New and existing players should note that the latest version of PUBG will not take the Season 3 rankings and scores into account, meaning everyone will start with a clean slate, and an equal opportunity to gain ranks. Users can expect different game scenarios, improved maps and more from the next season of PUBG.

Another season has come and gone. Hopefully you got what you needed in Season 3. But worry not, because Season 4 is just around the corner! Stay tuned. — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) November 18, 2018

PUBG Mobile Season 4: Royale pass with Elite Upgrade, Elite Upgrade Plus plans

For those gamers who seek special benefits with the game, PUBG Mobile will provide a Royale pass for Season 4. This will include weekly challenges, where users can play up to 100 RP level. Players can choose from two different options: Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. Through both, users will receive level up benefits, or benefits after spending 100 UC on every level. Gamers who cross level 100 will receive special rewards, and can access unlocked items.

PUBG Mobile Season 4: Latest features, skins, and ammunition

Among the latest PUBG Mobile feature, users can access the assault rifle M762. Besides this, the scooter and dynamic weather from the Sanhok map on desktop will also be extended to the mobile version. Other updates include revamped weapons, backpacks, vehicles, aeroplane, and parachutes menus, as well as new skins.

Gamers will also find Suicide Squad characters Harley Quinn and the Joker on PUBG for PC, which is also slated to appear on PUBG Mobile soon. Other character choices can be seen by Royale pass owners, who will be able to choose from two new avatars: a male and a female. One can also expect a new snow map, like the Sanhok map that appeared on the game’s mobile version during Season 3.