PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass now live; here’s how you can get it

With the start of PUBG Mobile Season 14 ‘Spark the Flame’, Tencent Games has made a new Royale Pass available for players to get additional Season missions and rewards. The new season brings flame and fire inspired in-game items into the mix, these include a new Commander Set, Rose Unicorn Helmet and the Avian Tyrant set. Apart from this, Tencent Games is also celebrating the 2nd Anniversary of Royale Pass and is bringing back the Roaring Dragon and Dragon Hunter rewards back from Season 5.

PUBG Mobile is currently also running a collaboration with Google Play for its new RP Prime subscription. It includes the Prime (Rs 440) and Prime Plus (Rs 1,150) subscriptions, which can be subscribed directly from the Google Play Store in monthly, quarterly and yearly plans. Prime players will get 300 or 900 RP vouchers every month. Apart from the RP vouchers, players will get redemption discounts, Airplane Ranking display perks, RP perks, an RP Lucky Crate and more.

Elite Royale Pass is available at 600 UC and the Elite Plus Royale Pass is available at 1800 UC. 600 UC is priced at Rs 799 and 1800 UC is available at Rs 1,949.

If you go ahead and purchase a Royale Pass this time along, you can get all future passes free of cost. To do so you need to make sure that you complete all the missions. Doing this will help you earn your UC back, to purchase the next Elite Royale Pass without spending any money.

If you are not interested in spending money or taking part in competitions, you can simply get the normal Season 14 Royale Pass that will provide you with base rewards for completing tasks. An Elite pass is recommended for people who play the game on a regular basis.

If you do not want to spend any money, you can earn UC by entering into the Bonus Challenge tournaments, in which you earn battle points and can redeem them from the Bonus Challenge Shop. You will require 6,000 BP to get 600 UC.

