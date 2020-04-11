PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass leaks: Toy Playground Theme, Rewards and more

Players getting the Season 13 Royale Pass will be able to get the new AUG skin and a level 3 helmet skin, both of which will have a toy theme. Players getting the Season 13 Royale Pass will be able to get the new AUG skin and a level 3 helmet skin, both of which will have a toy theme.

PUBG Mobile is currently running its Season 12. It is currently also celebrating its second anniversary. All of this was brought in with the PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update that added Amusement Parks in Erangel, an Arctic Mode, brought back the hardcore mode and more. Now according to a new leak by YouTuber, Mr Ghost Gaming, the game will soon commence its 13th Season.

According to the report, Season 13 will come with a ‘Toy Playground’ theme, with a mixture of power rangers and lego.

All of the skins and items will look like toys as you can see in the video embedded above. The character skins that have been revealed look similar to power rangers. Skins for the vector gun and pistol look as if they were picked out of a lego set.

Players getting the Season 13 Royale Pass will be able to get the new AUG skin and a level 3 helmet skin, both of which will have a toy theme. They will also be able to win costume rewards like Lava Superman or Flash Superman.

The video also showcases a special Tribal Set with a sheep skull mask. It is unclear as to how this outfit will fit the theme and how will players be able to obtain this skin.

Another addition might be a new character named Andy, who in the video had the tagline “I can make this gun talk.”

Tencent Games has officially not revealed anything about the upcoming season, so we will have to wait to see what all it has planned for us during the next season. However keep in mind, that all earlier leaks provided by Mr Ghost Gaming have been spot on.

