PUBG Mobile Season 11 now available: New Royale Pass, and everything that’s new

Tencent Games has recently kicked off Season 11 of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile. The season has been commenced with the 0.16.5 update, which has a size of around 0.14GB on Android and 0.17GB on iOS.

PUBG Mobile Season 11 has been titled ‘Operation Tomorrow’. It also comes with the addition of a new futuristic Cyberpunk inspired Royale Pass.

Apart from the start of the new season, the update also adds a new EvoGround mode, called Domination Mode, which is available in the newly added Town map. In this mode, players have to capture an area by staying there long enough. It is quite similar to the Capture the flag mode present in the Call of Duty series of games for a long time.

In the Domination Mode, three areas marked A, B and C will be activated throughout the map, the team that is able to capture two areas will be declared the winner. A good feature of this mode is that, there are no limits on kills and spawns. This mode also adds the Super Weapons Crates, which will provide players with heavy weapons.

It also brings the original version of the Warehouse map back to the game, which will now be made available inside of the Arena Training zone. Inside which players can pick up and practice any weapons from the ground.

Other features that the update brings include a new Light Snowmobile, re-balancing of Gorza’s single-shot damage, new multi-option missions in Team Arena, Payload Mode and more, new rewards, RP mission and more.

