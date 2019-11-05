PUBG Mobile Season 10 to introduce new in-game character Sara

PUBG Mobile has announced that it will kick off its Season 10 on November 9 bringing a new theme, items, missions and more. Now, according to a new leak by Mr Ghost Gaming, the new season will also bring the addition of another character, named Sara. This will be the second character introduced inside of the game after Victor, who was introduced with the 0.14.0 update in August.

Sara will bring in a number of new emotes, costumes and catchphrases. She will also bring in a tactical advantage, which will minimise the damage taken by any vehicle she rides in the game.

According to the in-game character card, Sara is a vehicle expert, she excels at reinforcing vehicles. To recall, Victor’s tactical advantage was to reduce the load time for sub-machine guns.

Keep in mind, Sara will only be made available in the EvoGround modes, which include the Payload Mode and Team Deathmatch. This means that users playing the classic battle royale mode or any of the arcade modes, won’t be able to benefit from her ability.

PUBG Mobile Season 10 will bring in new skins, emotes and outfits, all of which will match and complement the reported wasteland theme that the game is going to have this time along. The new season will also bring the addition of a new submachine gun called MP5K, which will be helpful in close-quarter combat.

According to an earlier report, the new outfits introduced with Season 10 will include an Apocalypse Guardian Set, Desert Trooper Set, Assassin of the Dawn Set, Mechanical Mercenary Set, Past Glory Set, the Irradiated Frog Set and more.