PUBG Mobile Season 10 to bring new ‘The Ruins’ map on November 9

PUBG Mobile will kick off its Season 10 on November 9, bringing in a new theme, guns, missions and more. PUBG Corp has now revealed that the update will also bring a new map, dubbed ‘The Ruins’.

The new map looks quite similar to Sanhok, but will only be made available in the Team Deathmatch mode. The map is already available for users to play in PUBG Mobile beta.

The company teased the arrival of the new map via its PUBG Mobile India Twitter handle. In the tweet, it stated that the map will only be available in the Team Deathmatch mode.

PUBG Mobile India also added a teaser image showing the new map in the tweet. It includes pyramids, temples and maze-like structures, similar to the ones in Sanhok.

Introducing the new map, The Ruins for the Team Death Match mode. Bet you’ll love it! pic.twitter.com/eSjN5WY2Uj — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) November 5, 2019

It is being said that the new map will be made available a day ahead of the start of Season 10 with the PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update.

According to gameplay videos of PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 beta, the new ‘The Ruins’ map will be much larger than the existing Warehouse map, that is available in the Team Deathmatch mode. It will consist of multiple respawn points and will have a lot of structures like basements, pillars and staircases.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update according to earlier reports will bring a new submachine gun called MP5K, new emotes, skins and more. It will also introduce a new character called Sara who will have her unique set of skills that will help you have an upper hand in combat.