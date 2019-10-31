PUBG Mobile Season 10 to bring new guns, skins, emotes and outfits

Advertising

PUBG Mobile is currently in the middle of its Season 9, but new leaks surrounding its next season have already started surfacing online. Now a trio of new video leaks provides us with a look at what the next season entails. PUBG Corp and Tencent Games are yet to make an announcement as to when PUBG Mobile Season 10 will commence.

PUBG Mobile Season 10 will reportedly bring in new skins, emotes and outfits, all of which will match and complement the wasteland theme. Also in a separate leak, we have got to see the pricing of Season 10 Royale Pass and the rewards that will come with it.

With the commencement of the new season, the company will add a new submachine gun called MP5K to the game. The new gun will fire 9mm rounds in bursts of three shots, it will be helpful in close-quarter combat, but will offer minimal damage over long range.

Season 10 Royale Pass will be priced at 600 UC, while the Elite Plus Pass will be made available at 1800 UC. Season 10 will also bring new emotes, M249 season 10 skin, Season 10 parachute skin, upgradable M416 skin, a radioactive outfit and an exclusive outfit when players reach the gold tier.

New outfits introduced with Season 10 will include an Apocalypse Guardian Set, Desert Trooper Set, Assassin of the Dawn Set, Mechanical Mercenary Set, Past Glory Set, the Irradiated Frog Set and more.

Apart from Season 10, traces of the upcoming Black Friday sale have also been discovered. During which the game will offer players multiple legendary and mythic level items will be up for grabs as part of the PUBG Mobile Black Friday sale.