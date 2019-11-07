PUBG Mobile Season 10 is named ‘The Fury of the Wasteland’, will start on November 9

PUBG Mobile will commence its Season 10 on November 9 bringing in a new Royale Pass, a new Team Deathmatch map a falcon and more. All of these new enhancements and upgrades will be added to the game with its 0.15.5 update, which will be made available on November 8.

The update will have a file size of 0.21GB on Android and 0.24GB on iOS. This is the first time the company will not be taking down its servers for maintenance during the update.

PUBG Mobile Season 10 theme will be ‘The Fury of the Wasteland’, which will be complemented by new weapons, vehicles, skins and a new Royale Pass. The company has also stated that it has made additional gameplay tweaks and added new player rewards.

The new ‘Ruins’ map being added to the Team Deathmatch mode, will be set in a rainforest with dense vegetation and a maze of paths. This according to the company will allow players to set up a stronghold or employ team tactics to win the match. Players inside of this map will respawn at random coordinates rather than the same ones like the earlier Team Deathmatch mode map.

The new update will also bring a new weapon and a vehicle to Vikendi. It will introduce MP5K a portable SMG with anti-recoil capabilities, along with a new vehicle called Zima, which will allow players to drive smoothly in a snowy terrain.

It will also introduce the game’s first-ever companion, The Falcon, which will be unlocked on November 11. It will accompany the players throughout the battlefield. The company also announced that it will soon add a new female character, called Sara who can use her “Vehicle Enhancement” ability during EvoGround mode games to reduce damage taken by vehicles while she is driving or riding.

Apart from all of this, the update will also bring an added tier protection for Platinum and Crown tiers, an updated 8-day rewards system, a revised Arcade Mode and more.