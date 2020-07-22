PUBG Mobile introduces new tactic to catch players cheating: Here’s how it works

PUBG Mobile is using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for the Safety Observation Period. (Image: PUBG Mobile) PUBG Mobile is using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for the Safety Observation Period. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

On Wednesday, PUBG MOBILE introduced a new way to identify cheaters in a game. It is making it harder for cheaters by introducing a tactic called Safety Observation Period. By introducing this new tactic to the game, PUBG Mobile aims to maintain a fair gaming environment for all players.

PUBG Mobile is using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for the Safety Observation Period. The new system is designed in a way that it will automatically identify players who are attempting to gain unfair advantages by violating the game’s end-user license agreement.

If a player tries to make unfair attempts in a game or once any triggering behavior is detected, the new tactic will remove them from the matching queue. All players in the game are strictly required to play the game under a Safety Observation Period.

READ | PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: How to take advantage of minigames

PUBG Mobile states in a press release that during the Safety Observation Period players will not be matched with players who are not under safety observation or record any earnings or stats from their matches. Additionally, the players will also be unable to team-up or spectate message. They will only be able to access limited game modes until the observation period.

READ | PUBG Mobile tips and tricks for newbies to score chicken dinners

It must be noted that if players damage the fair gaming environment while under observation, they will be banned.

Commenting on introducing this new tactic the PUBG Mobile Team states, “PUBG MOBILE’s official Operations Team is fully committed to continue guaranteeing an amazing game experience and treat all users equally and fairly.” “By taking a closer look at players who don’t respect the rules of the game and play fair, we’re continuing to show our commitment to providing a fair gaming environment for all,” the team adds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd