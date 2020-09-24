Will Reliance Jio bring back PUBG Mobile to India?

PUBG Corporation is in talks with Reliance Jio to get the game unbanned in India. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

The Indian government earlier this month banned PUBG Mobile in the country under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The government stated that the app is engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of the country. Since then, the prime developer of the game, PUBG Corporation, has announced that it has revoked distribution rights for the game in India from Tencent and will be publishing it on its own in the country.

The game is not available on either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Even if you have it and are using an Indian ISP to connect, the game does not get a port allocation at the server, which makes it unplayable. It is said that PUBG Corporation is looking out for local partners to bring the game back to India.

PUBG Corporation to partner with Reliance Jio?

According to a report by Hindu Business Line, PUBG Corporation is in talks with Reliance Jio to bring back the battle royale game to India. Citing an internal source, the report states that the talks are currently under early stages and officials from both the companies are working out the details as to how a deal might be structured.

The report citing another source claims that both companies have put their legal teams to work out the details for revenue splitting. There are two possibilities for now, the first being a 50:50 split and the second one being that Reliance Jio guarantees the PUBG Corporation revenues based on a fixed number of users every month.

Also Read: How PUBG ban hits India’s emerging esports community

If the report is to be believed, these are only early stage talks that are taking place and they might not pan out into a deal in the future. However, if they do pan out, it would help Reliance Industries Limited get into the gaming market. To recall, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, during a talk with Microsoft Corporations Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said that “Gaming will be bigger than music, movies and television shows put together.” and that it has huge potential to grow in India.

Apart from this, Microsoft recently confirmed that it is working with Reliance Jio to launch its Project xCloud game streaming service in India.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd