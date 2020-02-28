PUBG Mobile releases new video detailing its ‘Project: Ban Pan’ initiative

Project: Ban Pan was revealed at the PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019 Fall Split Global Finals in December. Project: Ban Pan was revealed at the PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019 Fall Split Global Finals in December.

PUBG Mobile has just released a behind-the-game video, showcasing everyone, how their team fight against cheaters using their Project: Ban Pan security system. The video follows a cheater who PUBG Mobile placed a ban of 10 years on. It shows how the security system defends fair gameplay and how the security team works to protect a healthy gaming environment.

To recall, Project: Ban Pan was revealed at the PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019 Fall Split Global Finals in December. This helped the developers combat cheaters by identifying them and placing a ban on them.

The company claims that it is continuously updating the coverage and accuracy of each security component of its Project: Ban Pan feature. It keeps on constantly adding new samples of software and code to combat new evolutions in cheating. It states that approximately 95 per cent of the violations are punished in real-time.

Apart from the automated banning system, the company also allows players to report any suspicions activity, for the PUBG Mobile team to review manually. It also allows players to report suspicious activity on its website with a real-time tracking system to verify if punishments have been handed out or not.

One new addition that the company is going to make to Project: Ban Pan, is the Death Replay function. It will allow players to immediately see how they were killed from the perspective of their opponent. The feature will go live with PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update on March 3.

Apart from this the company also revealed that recently the number of reported accounts have decreased by 90 per cent among the daily active users. The company is currently banning around 8,000 accounts for a time span of 10 years on a daily basis.

“Like our players, we’ve always had a zero-tolerance policy for cheating. To protect the fair and competitive environment of the game, creating a fair and even playing field is always one of our highest priorities.” Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing, Tencent Games, addressed the attitude of anti-cheating from PUBG MOBILE.

