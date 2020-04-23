PUBG Mobile Ranked Arena Mode: What’s new, how to access

In this, players will start off with a Bronze rank and with continuous matches can push their ranks all the way up to Ace. In this, players will start off with a Bronze rank and with continuous matches can push their ranks all the way up to Ace.

Tencent Games has released a new game mode, called the Ranked Arena Mode. Players can access this new game mode from the EvoGround game mode selection tab. With the introduction of the new “Ranked Arena Mode, players don’t have to choose between pushing rank in Classic Mode or just playing a quick match through the TDM mode,” the company said in a release.

Players wanting to play the new Ranked Arena Mode will have to choose the type of match they want to play like Team Deathmatch, Assault and Domination. The game will then automatically choose the map at random.

In this, players will start off with a Bronze rank and with continuous matches can push their ranks all the way up to Ace. The game will award players with different rewards as they rank up in the matches. The rewards will include Classic Crate Coupons and Grotesque Ghoul Headgear, just to name a few.

Apart from these rewards, players will also be allowed to join the Ranked Arena Event, which will go on until May 5. During the event, players will be able to complete a list of daily tasks to win Limited Packs.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile tips and tricks for newbies to score chicken dinners

Apart from this new Ranked Arena Mode, the EvoGround game mode selection tab also consists of multiple other game modes, including 4v4 Team Deathmatch mode, Domination, Arena Training, Arctic Mode, RageGear and PayLoad.

Under the 4v4 Team Deathmatch mode, a team of four players battles another team of four players in a very small area. During the match, the team with the most amount of kills takes the win. Players get to choose their weapon and any side ammo in their spawn area and then they can roam around the battleground engaging the other team.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: How to take advantage of minigames

In Domination mode, you need to capture select areas and hold them to win. The team that is able to hold the areas for the most time wins. Arena Training mode provides you with an area to perfect your skills by training.

Arctic Mode is the latest of the bunch. In it, players have to survive the extreme cold by collecting supplies and keeping themselves warm. RageGear Mode is where teams of two fight against each other in a closed arena, driving cars and shooting at people. The main objective here is to destroy as many enemy cars as possible and gaining points.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Best tips to deploy to claim Airdrops

Lastly, in PayLoad mode, the fight is taken into the air, as the map consists of many helicopters that you can take for a spin and engage in air combat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd