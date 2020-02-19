PUBG Mobile RageGear mode: The best tips and tricks to keep in mind

Here is a list of tips and tricks that you can employ while playing PUBG Mobile RageGear mode. Here is a list of tips and tricks that you can employ while playing PUBG Mobile RageGear mode.

PUBG Mobile back in December released a RageGear mode for players to engage more with the game. With this mode, players would be transformed into a Mad Max-style universe, where they ride vehicles and try to kill the other teams to get the win.

This mode has gained a lot of popularity in recent times with a lot of players choosing to play this, rather than the classic modes, including a number of big streamers. However, most new players are facing difficulty in scoring a win. Today we have curated a few tips and tricks that you can employ while playing this mode and enjoy a better chance at the win.

Vehicle and fire power are key

In the new RageGear mode players are given a choice to choose from three cars: Dacia, UAZ and Buggy. All of these cars have their own special abilities, all of which we have detailed below. You need to choose your vehicle wisely depending on the style of gameplay and the environment.

You need to choose your vehicle wisely depending on the style of gameplay and the environment. You need to choose your vehicle wisely depending on the style of gameplay and the environment.

* Dacia: Dacia has the highest Collision damage amongst all of the vehicles, with an average amount of health and speed. It is also the most balanced car out of the three. With its mounted Gatling Gun you can provide other players with an accurate amount of continuous damage. This is best for mid-range combat situations. I would suggest that you keep your distance from UAZ while driving a Dacia, and don’t be afraid to chase the players driving a Buggy.

* UAZ: UAZ is the slowest car that you can take, but at the same time it has the most health. The attached shotgun makes it the best vehicle to crash into enemy vehicles and dole out double damage to them. This is the heaviest car, so you can simply crash into enemy vehicles and flip them over.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

* Buggy: Buggy is the fastest car to get in the mode, but it also has the least amount of health. Even though it has speed, the arena is not big enough to give it an advantage. I do not recommend that you get a Buggy. If you are adamant on getting it, I would say that long-range attacks are your best option. The mounted RPG will help take down enemies from far and with a single blow.

Read more on PUBG Mobile:

PUBG Mobile tips and tricks to get better from Team SouL, Team Entity and Fnatic | Want to try new features of PUBG Mobile before others? Here’s how you can | PUBG Mobile to Call of Duty: Mobile: The most popular mobile games of 2019

M249 is the easiest to aim and has the best bullet capacity, which would allow you to spray. M249 is the easiest to aim and has the best bullet capacity, which would allow you to spray.

Just like vehicles, this mode offers players three weapons to choose from. These include the RPG-7, MGL and M249. The RPG-7 has the highest burst damage, which can take most opponents down easily, but it does take a bit to reload and you have only one bullet in the clip per reload, so you need to be quite accurate.

MGL is a grenade launcher, which I would recommend for close combat and long-range shooting. M249 is the easiest to aim and has the best bullet capacity, which will allow you to spray your enemies.

Collect rewards and crates

To win in this mode, you need to collect the yellow drop, with the ‘P’ symbol on it. The first team that is able to collect 15 of these boxes is awarded the chicken dinner. To win in this mode, you need to collect the yellow drop, with the ‘P’ symbol on it. The first team that is able to collect 15 of these boxes is awarded the chicken dinner.

Rewards and crates are one of the most important things that players should be on the lookout for during gameplay. During the match, there are a lot of airdrops that take place, providing players with a number of car/weapon upgrades and healers. To collect these players must brush up on their drift and driving skills as they would have to make sharp cuts to get these crates.

Also Read: Team Fnatic’s Tanmay Singh: You don’t need to play PUBG Mobile for 16 hours to get better

To win in this mode, you need to collect the yellow drop, with the ‘P’ symbol on it. The first team that is able to collect 15 of these boxes is awarded the chicken dinner.

Shoot strategically

Dacia has the highest Collision damage amongst all of the vehicles. Dacia has the highest Collision damage amongst all of the vehicles.

RageGear mode is all about shooting at enemies and destroying their vehicles Mad Max style. However, shooting aimlessly will not yield the same results. It is best to shooting strategically to get the results you want.

It is recommended that you try and shoot enemies from the back or the side, as this causes the most damage to an opponent. It also helps your vehicle not come in the aiming radar of the enemy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd