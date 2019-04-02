PUBG Mobile Prime, Prime Plus subscription plans launched, but discrepancy in prices

Tencent Games, the maker of popular battle royale game, PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile, on Monday launched Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions across Android and iOS devices. In a tweet, the company also clarified that the announcement wasn’t an April Fools joke.

Advertising

However, there seems to be some discrepancy related to the pricing in the two operating systems, according to a report by Gadgets 360. PUBG Mobile Prime plan has been priced at Rs 79 on iOS, and Rs 85 on Android. Meanwhile, the Prime Plus plan is currently priced at Rs 419 on iOS and at Rs 400 on Android for the first month, after which the prices will rise to Rs 799 and Rs 850 respectively.

It’s not an April Fools joke. Our subscription system is officially launched! You can subscribe Prime, Prime Plus or both of them to get different privileges. Check out more details in-game. pic.twitter.com/H7LZdpUaJQ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 1, 2019

The Prime plan allows users to purchase in-game items with the battle points (BP) for a period of 7 days or 30 days. Players also get 5 unknown cash (UC) every day for about 30 days up to 150 UC.

With the Prime Plus plan, the players get 20 UC each day up to 600 UC along with the ability to purchase items with BP for a period of 7 days or 30 days or permanent. It offers 10 RP points per day along with daily discounts on different items. The game also has a 50 per cent discount every day for the first classic crate lottery. Along with all these benefits, users also get 300 UC along with four in-game items immediately.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Season 6 to gameplay restriction in India, everything that has happened

Recently, Tencent Games also released the PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 beta update, which brings in a number of new features to the game in order to improve gameplay. The update has a download size of 1.8GB on Android and is expected to soon be made available to everyone as a stable update.