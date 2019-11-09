PUBG Mobile players being offered Rs 200 as credit on Google Play Store

Google is currently offering PUBG Mobile players a special credit coupon worth Rs 200, which can be used to make in-game purchases. The offer is currently available on the Google Play Store main menu or inside of the rewards section. The coupon needs to be availed in the Google Play Store first and then inside of the game.

PUBG Mobile Rs 200 coupon credit can be used to make any in-game purchases, however, to avail this bonus, players are required to purchase a minimum of Rs 350 worth if Unknown Cash (UC). While purchasing the UC, players will be prompted to use the coupon code.

Keep in mind that after you have availed the coupon, it will have a limited validity. Neither Google nor Tencent has announced until when it will keep offering its players the Rs 200 promo, so we recommend that you grab the chance while you can.

In related news, PUBG Mobile has just kicked off its Season 10, with the 0.15.5 update. This time the game has a futuristic wastelands theme, which has been named ‘Fury of the Wastelands’.

Along with the Season 10 update, the game has also added a new map for its Team Deathmatch mode (TDM), called Ruins. The new map is set in a rainforest with dense vegetation and a maze of paths. The game has also added a new gun and a vehicle inside of the Vikendi map to make gameplay much more fun.