PUBG Mobile and Direct Relief come together to fight Covid-19 pandemic

PUBG Mobile has partnered with Direct Relief to launch a new campaign called ‘Play As One’. Under this campaign, the company is running an in-game challenge and a community fundraiser to support and participate in Direct Relief’s COVID-19 response.

The company says it has started the Play As One initiative to bring a “positive impact on society and help more people”. It adds “PUBG Mobile is taking the social responsibility in a worldwide brand perspective and encouraging community members to contribute their own efforts, moreover, in gamer’s way.”

It states that the slogan “Play As One” will encourage players worldwide to team up and play for the same goal for one world, facing the global challenge together.

The in-game ‘Running Challenge For Donation’ event is currently live and will go on until July 28. During the event, the sprinting distance all of the players cover will be added to a server milestone corresponding to a dollar donation by PUBG Mobile to Direct Relief’s COVID-19 response. The donation will start at $1 million, which will increase as players sprint inside of the game. The company will be revealing the final donation amount will be revealed when the final server-wide milestone is reached.

So basically, the more you play the game and run inside of it, the more you will help increase the donation that PUBG Mobile provides to Direct Relief’s COVID-19 response.

Apart from this, the company along with Direct Relief has developed a dedicated channel for community members to support the fundraiser in terms of voluntary donations.

To recall, PUBG Mobile recently ended its Chicken Dinner At home campaign, during which it encouraged players to safeguard their health by staying in the safe zone and enjoying chicken dinner at home.

