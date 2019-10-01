PUBG Mobile partners with Walking Dead: Now you can survive zombies in style

Tencent Games has partnered with AMC’s popular TV show, Walking Dead. The company will now allow players of its popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile to play as characters from the Walking Dead. This collaboration will also bring along the addition of some limited edition in-game items like weapons, vehicles and character skins.

All of these additional limited edition items will be made available till early 2020, after which they will be removed from the game.

Players will be able to get skins of various Walking Dead charecters like Rick Grimes, Negan, Michonne and Daryl Dixon. All of these skins will be accompanied by each of the charecters iconic accessory like Negan’s bat, Michonne’s Katana, and Daryl Dixon’s motorcycle.

Players can get these skins by either winning challenges or via in-app purchases.

This collaboration will benefit both the game and the TV show, considering that fans of the TV show will get to play as their favourite character. Whereas, the show will get an advertisement for their upcoming tenth season, which is set to premiere on October 6.

This isn’t the first time Tencent has partnered with a brand to crossover with its PUBG Mobile. To recall, we recently saw collaborations with Resident Evil 2 and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. All of which broght a number of new changes into the game.